Indian Navy Admit Card 2019 for SSR, AA, MR exams released; aspirants can check updates at joinindiannavy.gov.in

The Indian Navy released admit cards for the common exam for Matric Recruit (MR), Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) on Tuesday. Aspirants can download the admit cards from the Indian Navy’s recruitment website.





Follow these steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit official Indian Navy recruitment website.

Step 2: Under the ‘What’s New’ section, click on ‘Indian Navy admit card/ hall ticket for AA, SSR’

Step 3: Enter your credentials.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed. Save and print it for future use.

Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card and identity proof.

These exams will be held to fill up around 3,500 vacancies and will be held between 23 to 28 February.

