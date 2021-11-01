Indian gay couple to get 'hitched' in Telangana, a first for the state
The couple says that their wedding will surely be an inspiration for students, teachers and those who live around them
In a first for the state, Telangana is all set to witness a gay couple getting hitched. Supriyo Chakraborty, a Hyderabad-based hotel management school lecturer, is ready to get hitched to his partner Abhay Dang this year. The couple is all set to tie the knot on 18 December.
Dang belongs to New Delhi and is a software developing manager at a Multi-National Company in Telangana, while Chakraborty hails from Kolkata.
However, the couple will not have a marriage but a wedding, which means that they will make things official between their friends and family but not before the law. Chakraborty hopes that the law will soon allow queer marriages also, just like it has decriminalized queer relationships.
The couple has known each other for the past eight years and met initially on a dating app.
Chakraborty mentioned that he met the love of his life in 2012 and they soon shifted together after a couple of months. After two years of being together, the couple purchased their own apartment along with owning a puppy called ‘Kaju’.
The couple is glad to have an understanding family. The 31-one-year-old lecturer said that while it took the family some time to accept his relationship, they never objected to his choices.
It took the couple some time to make people around them understand the nuances of their relationship. However, not all of them have understood that this gay couple is like any other heterosexual couple and people still give mixed reactions to them.
But the couple says that their wedding will surely be an inspiration for students, teachers and those who live around them. Their wedding is a celebration of love, which does not require any law. They will follow all the customs of traditional marriage, from the Haldi and rings to the parties and gatherings.
