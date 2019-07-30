You are here:
Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of Christians, Muslims, says UP BJP MLA Surendra Singh

India Asian News International Jul 30, 2019 18:32:17 IST

Ballia: In a statement that could stir controversy, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, on Tuesday said that India's culture is being destroyed in the regions where there is a concentration of Muslims and Christians.

BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh speaking to reporters on Tuesday. ANI

"The power of our country can be reflected in the regions where people with Hindu ideology reside in a large numbers. India's culture is being destroyed in the regions where Muslim and Christian populations are concentrated in a large number", he said.

"God has sent Modi and Yogi in the field of politics as avatars who will keep India colourful with the idea of Hindutva", Singh said.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 18:32:17 IST

