Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of Christians, Muslims, says UP BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Ballia: In a statement that could stir controversy, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, on Tuesday said that India's culture is being destroyed in the regions where there is a concentration of Muslims and Christians.

"The power of our country can be reflected in the regions where people with Hindu ideology reside in a large numbers. India's culture is being destroyed in the regions where Muslim and Christian populations are concentrated in a large number", he said.

"God has sent Modi and Yogi in the field of politics as avatars who will keep India colourful with the idea of Hindutva", Singh said.