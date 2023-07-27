A government research vessel with 36 people onboard, which was stuck between Goa and Karwar due to technical issues, was rescued by the Indian Coast Guard team on Thursday, said an officer.

“The 28-member crew and 8 scientists – total of 36 people – were stuck on the ship and are now being brought towards Goa. The passengers are safe,” said KL Arun, DIG Coast Guard.

Arun confirmed that it’s a Government of India research vessel and the rescue operation is on.

“…This vessel yesterday around 3 pm declared distress that it is not having any propulsion and having a total power blackout. We immediately dispatched our ships and the first ship reached by 5 pm and the second one reached by night. It is a very important national asset as it is a research vessel…,” added the DIG.

In a statement earlier, the Coast Guard said, “The Research Vessel Sindhu Sadhana had an engine and total power failure and was drifting at a speed of 3 knots towards land. It was approximately 20 nautical miles from the land when the distress message was received at the Coast Guard District Headquarters Goa around 1pm on Wednesday, July 26.”

The situation was critical, as the state-of-the-art research vessel, was carrying valuable scientific equipment and research data, added the statement.

