Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 50 stewards and cooks released at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for the post of Navik on its official website - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, with application process scheduled to commence from 30 November and end on 7 December.

The recruitment drive is being carried to fill the 50 posts of cook and steward in the Indian Coast Guard. Of the total vacancies 20 are for general or unreserved, 14 for OBC, eight for SC, five for EWS and three for ST category candidates.

Those applying for the post should be a minimum of 18 years. The maximum age limit has been set at 22 years as on 1 April, 2021.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination. The paper will consist of objective type questions based on topics including quantitative aptitude, mathematics, general science, general English, general awareness (current affairs and general knowledge) and reasoning (verbal and non-verbal).

Those who qualify the written exam will be eligible to participate in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and the initial medical exam.

Candidates, who have passed their Class 10 exam with at least 50 percent marks, are eligible to apply for Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021. For those belonging to reserved category, there is a relaxation in cut-off of up to 5 percent.

The written test is expected to be held in early January 2021.

At the time of registration, candidates will be required to upload a scanned copy of their photograph and signature. They will also be required to upload all the relevant documents and fill all the details correctly in their application form.

The recruitment notification said that applications received by post will not be accepted. The notification also said that physically challenged candidates are not eligible to apply for the post.

The basic training of shortlisted candidates will start in April 2021 at INS Chilka, which will be followed by sea and professional training in the allotted trade.

The starting pay of the candidates will be Rs 21,700 along with Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the regulation enforced from time-to-time.

