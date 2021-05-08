Candidates who have successfully qualified for the Stage I examination will move to the next stage of scrutiny, i.e. Stage II examination

The Indian Coast Guard has announced the result for February 2021 examination held for Navik and Yantrik posts. Aspirants, who have appeared for Stage I examination for Navik (General Duty and Domestic Branch) and Yantrik (Electrical/ Electronics/ Mechanical), can check their scorecard on the official site joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully qualified for the Stage I examination will move to the next stage of scrutiny, i.e. Stage II examination.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to check the results:

1. Visit https://joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/

2. On the homepage, go to the ‘News and Events’ section and click on the ‘Result’ notification

3. Read all the instructions carefully

4. Now, click on ‘CGEPT 02/21 Result’ link

5. Use your email id and password to log in

6. The result will appear on the screen

7. Save a copy. If required, take a printout

Direct link for the result: https://cgept.cdac.in/icgreg/candidate/login

The result page will show the following messages for successful/unsuccessful candidates:

A. Congratulations…!! You are shortlisted for Stage II: For those who have been shortlisted for Stage-II. However, marks will not be displayed

B. Marks will be displayed along with the cut-off of candidate's category for Stage-II: For those who have not made it to Stage II

C. Your candidature was cancelled: For those applicants whose candidature was cancelled due to malpractices

D. You were absent for Stage I Online Examination of (ICG-02/2021): For those who were absent during the Stage I examination.

Aspirants who have moved to the next stage of the examination will be provided an e-admit card soon. Stage II comprises the Physical Fitness Test, document verification, initial medical examination, re-assessment of inconsistent performers. No marks will be awarded in Stage II. The result will either be pass or fail. After that, Stage III and Stage IV will follow.