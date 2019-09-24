Indian Coast Guard chief Krishnaswamy Natarajan calls on Palaniswami, briefs him about initiatives taken to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s maritime domain

Chennai: Indian Coast Guard director general Krishnaswamy Natarajan on Monday met Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and apprised him about various developments envisaged to strengthen the maritime domain.

"Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan called on honourable Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami and briefed him about various developments envisaged to strengthen maritime domain of Tamil Nadu," Indian Coast Guard stated in a tweet.

According to the official statement, Natarajan also met Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who assured his continued support for rescue and relief to fishermen in distress. Panneerselvam also acknowledged the efforts of state government in strengthening coastal security mechanism.