Indian, Chinese troops disengage at three locations in Eastern Ladakh; next round of military talks to begin this week

India Asian News International Jun 09, 2020 21:48:57 IST

New Delhi: Ahead of the next round of military talks scheduled to start this week, troops of India and China have disengaged on the ground at multiple locations in Eastern Ladakh.

The talks between the two armies are going to be held this week at multiple locations including Patroling point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling point 15, and Hot Springs area, top government sources told ANI.

Because of the talks to be held in the next few days and the Lt Gen-level talks held on June 6, the Chinese Army has pulled back its troops from the Galwan valley, PP-15 and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh area by 2 to 2.5 kilometres, they said.

The sources said that to reciprocate the Chinese disengagement, the Indian side also brought back some of its troops and vehicles from these areas.

Representational image. ANI

Sources said the talks are being held on these points at the battalion commander level and they have had hotline talks with their counterparts.

The initial talks are being held in these areas, the Chinese activities had also started in Eastern Ladakh from this location only, they said.

Indian military teams are already in Chushul to engage the Chinese in talks and are coordinating with the senior officials in this regard.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 21:48:57 IST



