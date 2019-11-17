Indian Army veterans slam ex-major general who called for revenge killings and rape in Valley during TV debate

New Delhi: Several Indian Army veterans on Sunday hit out at a former major general for his objectionable remarks on the issue of Kashmiri Pandit exodus during a TV debate.

Major General SP Sinha (retd), during the debate, called for "Maut ke badle maut (death for death) and balatkar ke badle balatkar (rape for rape)" and also appeared to make other objectionable remarks, drawing the ire of army veterans.

Listen this Ex Army officer Major General SP Sinha. He said "Balatkar ke badle Balatkar" (rape for rape) as a revenge for Kashmiri Pandit exodus. He is openly supporting rape of Kashmiri women, such kind of filthy officers are protected under draconian Law like AFSPA. pic.twitter.com/GHaHFota1S — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) November 17, 2019

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), a former chief of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, tweeted, "Those in thick of CT (counter-terrorism) operations know what it is all about. Human suffering witnessed upfront tempers opinion. Sometimes feel Pakistan Army's system of clearing veteran officers for public forums is correct. Loose missiles avoided."

Former director general of military operations, Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (retd), also slammed Sinha.

"Insensitive and unfortunate. I am sure he has not been anywhere near the frontline or in contact in CT ops ever...Extreme views of an individual who is known to make obnoxious statements for momentary fame," he said on Twitter.

Lt Col Sundeep Parija (Retd), in a tweet, said Sinha defamed the army. He demanded that Sinha be stripped of his rank.

