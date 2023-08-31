Indian army starts 'Paigam-e-Shopian' Radio station, to reach out to youths in J&K
The main aim of starting the Community Radio station is to get connected to the local youth directly as the Radio has the ability to reach out to the people living in the remotest parts and make them aware of schemes of the government.
The Indian army started “Paigam-e-Shopian” community Radio station 89.6FM to engage local youths and give them exposure in different fields. The move is taken to reach out to the youths of the Shopian district of South Kashmir.
The main aim of starting the Paigam-e-Shopian” Community Radio station is to get connected to the local youth directly and the Radio has the ability to reach out to the people living in the remotest parts and make them aware of various schemes and programmes of the government.
Meanwhile, it provides services in the district of Shopian and other parts of South Kashmir.
Related Articles
While talking to ANI, Sajid Ahmad Station Manager said, “This is the first community Radio station of Shopian and our focus is always to aware and entertain our audience. This is the best platform for local youths to boast their talent and locals are supporting us in this regard.”
He also said that we also informed locals about the government schemes and highlighted other issues. Local singers, sports players and locals lauded this step taken by the Indian army as these types of initiatives help local youths to highlight their talent, he added.
With inputs from ANI.
also read
Former Service chiefs visit to Taiwan is proactive military diplomacy: It helps in India's narrative building
The visit of the three former Service Chiefs to Taiwan may be a path breaking event in an era in which more than physical standoffs it will be the grey zone, the cognitive domain and psychological targeting which will take the upper hand
Durand Cup: NorthEast United FC qualify for semi-finals with 1-0 win over Indian Army FC
The Army side piled the pressure on the NEUFC defence but the Highlanders soaked everything to keep their one goal lead intact and qualify for the semi-finals.
Agniveers join operational units: All set to become great assets from military to beyond
Agnipath scheme is a futuristic step taken by the country and the Agniveers will have a lasting effect on the preparedness and operational efficiency of the armed forces