Indian army starts 'Paigam-e-Shopian' Radio station, to reach out to youths in J&K

The Indian army started “Paigam-e-Shopian” community Radio station 89.6FM to engage local youths and give them exposure in different fields. The move is taken to reach out to the youths of the Shopian district of South Kashmir.

The main aim of starting the Paigam-e-Shopian” Community Radio station is to get connected to the local youth directly and the Radio has the ability to reach out to the people living in the remotest parts and make them aware of various schemes and programmes of the government.

Meanwhile, it provides services in the district of Shopian and other parts of South Kashmir.

While talking to ANI, Sajid Ahmad Station Manager said, “This is the first community Radio station of Shopian and our focus is always to aware and entertain our audience. This is the best platform for local youths to boast their talent and locals are supporting us in this regard.”

He also said that we also informed locals about the government schemes and highlighted other issues. Local singers, sports players and locals lauded this step taken by the Indian army as these types of initiatives help local youths to highlight their talent, he added.

