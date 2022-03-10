Indian Army SSC Technical recruitment 2022: Apply for 191 posts, check details here

As per the official notification, the course will start in October this year at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Indian Army has released a recruitment notification inviting applications for several Short Service Commission (SSC) posts. Interested unmarried male and unmarried female candidates can apply online through the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the SSC posts is 6 April 2022 till 3 pm.

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022: Here’s how to apply

Go to Indian Army’s official website - nic.in

On the homepage, go to “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and click on “Registration”

Register on the portal by providing details and then click “Apply Online” under dashboard

Click on “Apply” visible against SSC Technical Course

Fill the SSC Technical Courseapplication form and click on the submit button

Take a printout of Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 posts for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the position.

As per the official notification, the course will start in October this year at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Age limit

Candidates must be between the age group of 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2022. Age relaxation is granted by the Indian Army to widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness.

Educational Qualification

Those who have cleared the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course can apply for the posts. You will find more details in the official notification.

“Candidates must note that only the Engineering streams and their acceptable equivalent streams will be accepted. Candidates with degrees in any other Engineering stream(s) are not eligible to apply,” reads the official notification.

Check the official notification here.

With this recruitment drive, the Indian Army aims to fill a total of 191 vacancies, of which 14 for SSCW (Tech) Women, 2 for Widows of Defence Personnel, and 175 vacancies are for SSC (Tech) Men.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

