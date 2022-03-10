Indian Army SSC Technical recruitment 2022: Apply for 191 posts, check details here
As per the official notification, the course will start in October this year at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Indian Army has released a recruitment notification inviting applications for several Short Service Commission (SSC) posts. Interested unmarried male and unmarried female candidates can apply online through the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The last date to apply for the SSC posts is 6 April 2022 till 3 pm.
Indian Army SSC Technical 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Go to Indian Army’s official website - nic.in
- On the homepage, go to “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and click on “Registration”
- Register on the portal by providing details and then click “Apply Online” under dashboard
- Click on “Apply” visible against SSC Technical Course
- Fill the SSC Technical Courseapplication form and click on the submit button
- Take a printout of Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 posts for future reference
Here’s the direct link to apply for the position.
As per the official notification, the course will start in October this year at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Age limit
Candidates must be between the age group of 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2022. Age relaxation is granted by the Indian Army to widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness.
Educational Qualification
Those who have cleared the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course can apply for the posts. You will find more details in the official notification.
“Candidates must note that only the Engineering streams and their acceptable equivalent streams will be accepted. Candidates with degrees in any other Engineering stream(s) are not eligible to apply,” reads the official notification.
Check the official notification here.
With this recruitment drive, the Indian Army aims to fill a total of 191 vacancies, of which 14 for SSCW (Tech) Women, 2 for Widows of Defence Personnel, and 175 vacancies are for SSC (Tech) Men.
For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Keywords:
also read
Big lesson for India from Ukraine war: There’s nothing bigger for a country than its national interests
The biggest lesson that we can learn from the Russia-Ukraine war is to have clear and unambiguous national interests
CISF Recruitment: Deadline to apply for 1,149 Constable/Fire posts ends today; details at cisfrectt.in
Candidates applying should be 18 to 23 years of age as on 4 March, 2022
BSF Recruitment: Deadline to apply for Constable (Tradesman) posts ends today, apply at rectt.bsf.gov.in
Through this recruitment drive, BSF will fill up a total of 2,788 posts. Out of which, 2,651 positions are for eligible male candidates and the remaining 137 are for qualified female candidates.