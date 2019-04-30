Indian Army spots Yeti in Himalayas and BJP's Tarun Vijay says 'don't call it beast, say he is a snowman': Twitterati is speechless

The Indian Army has spotted a Yeti in The Himalayas. Yes. Remember when Rachel and Monica fogged a 'yeti' in their basement several years ago in the sitcom Friends. But there is a slight difference — Rachel and Monica go on to find that yetis don't exist. No such luck with the Indian Army. However, news that would have had all the science enthusiasts (or, err... conspiracy theorists) abuzz with the possibility of a feral throwback to our violent evolutionary past, has upset BJP leader Tarun Vijay.

Congratulations, we are always proud of you. salutes to the #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team. But please, you are Indian, dont call Yeti as beast. Show respect for them. If you say he is a 'snowman'. — Chowkidar Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 29, 2019

The Indian Army on Monday claimed to have cited the 'mythical beast Yeti' near the Makalu Base Camp in the Himalayas and tweeted out images of extraordinarily large footprints as proof.

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019

Vijay congratulated the army for their achievement but took offence to the usage of the word 'beast' for the supposed 'ape-man', the idea of whom is thoroughly rooted in folklore.

Yeti or what is also referred to as 'The Abominable Snowman' is a mythical ape-like creature taller than an average human with white or greyish fur that many over the years have claimed to have seen in the Himalayas but not been able to show evidence of. The army, in a first, tweeted out images which could possibly link to the folklore about the existence of such a snowman.

In the images, however, the prints appear to be of a single foot. Vijay's argument is that being Indian, the army should "show respect" and not call it a beast, perhaps linking the figure to Hindu mythology. But Vijay's comment has Twitter in splits while many users were scratching their head to figure what exactly did Vijay mean...

The tweet from the official handle of the Indian army boasting about sighting "yeti" and the reply in all seriousness by a former MP would have been extremely hilarious if not for how embarrassingly cringeworthy this is ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ https://t.co/1koa0ZtgNI — Stop the Gaustapo (@atlasdanced) April 29, 2019

In a series of hilarious comments on Vijay's tweet, one person asked him to "keep calm" because "Yeti was not Hanuman ji".

Yeti is not hanuman ji sir . Beast means it is of disproportionate size. Keep calm ! — M k jha (@mahamanu30) April 29, 2019

A Twitter user wondered whether adding the Hindi honorific suffix ji would be enough to show proper respect.

Should we call it YETI Ji? Or snowman ji? And all credit goes to the pm for this as well.. Unhi ki badaulat yeh hua.

In past Indian never army saw somethings like these..#Yeti — Charandeep Singh (@chinu000) April 29, 2019

Another mini exchange on gender appropriating snow'man' appeared under Vijay's tweet.

How dare you assume Yeti to be straight!? -_- — TomKat (@t_mkat) April 29, 2019

One person also took a spinoff to the prime minister's recently aired interview with Akshay Kumar to troll the BJP leader.

Sir aap aam kaise khate ho,ye btao.

Baaki baate baad me hongi. — Er Mujib Ansari (@MujibAnsariMBA) April 29, 2019

Show respect to a thus-far, mythical creature? Or are you saying that Yeti is a Hindu God and hence, the ADG-PI being hindu (which they obviously are!) should be respectful to? Your tweet makes so much nonsense out of an already pretty nonsensical situation. — BipolarDopedUnbiased (@BipolarDoped) April 29, 2019

