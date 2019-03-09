Indian Army shoots down Pakistani drone along International Border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar: Indian Army troops shot at a Pakistani drone along the international border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar sector, army sources said on Friday.

"The Indian Army shot down the drone while it was making an attempt to enter the Indian airspace, " army sources said.

This is the third Pakistani drone that has been shot at by the Indian security forces since the Indian Air Force carried out an air strike at the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan on 26 February.

On Monday, the second drone was shot down in the Bikaner sector of Rajasthan, while the first drone was shot down on the morning of 26 February after it intruded Indian air space in Kutch district of Gujarat.

