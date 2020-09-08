Indian Army says it did not transgress Ladakh LAC, calls PLA statement 'attempt to mislead'

The Indian Army said in a statement that while it is committed to maintain peace, it is determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs

The Indian Army said in a statement on Tuesday that it did not transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or “resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing” on Monday night in eastern Ladakh.

The statement issued by Army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand stated that while India is committed to disengagement and de-escalation at the LAC, China continues to undertake “provocative activities”.

“It is the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress,” the statement read. It further mentioned the firing reported along Pangong Tso lake’s south bank on Monday night, and denied the PLA’s statement which claimed that Indian troops illegally crossed the LAC and the PLA was “forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation”.

The Indian Army’s statement read, “It was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner.”

The statement stressed that while the Indian Army is committed to maintain peace, it is determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs. It also called PLA’s Western Theatre Command’s statement on Monday an “attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience”.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

Following a confrontation along the southern bank of Pangong lake area on the intervening night of 29 and 30 August, India occupied a number of strategic heights in the Chushul sector overlooking crucial bases of the Chinese military. China too has deployed additional troops, tanks and anti-tank guided missiles in the area.