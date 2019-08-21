Indian Army refutes Pakistan’s claims of six casualties in ceasefire violation, calls country ‘propaganda machinery’

New Delhi: Refuting Pakistan DG ISPR's claims of six Indian casualties in the ceasefire violation (CVF) along the Line of Control, the Indian Army on Tuesday said this again proves that the neighbouring country as a nation is only propaganda machinery.

"Pakistan DG ISPR's tweet of six Indian casualties again proves that Pakistan as a nation is only propaganda machinery. In the ongoing ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector, Indian Army had one fatal casualty, four non-fatal casualties", the Indian Army said.

The Army termed it as a deliberate design by Pakistan to up the ante along the Line of Control to desperately seek international attention. "Initiation of ceasefire violation followed by false figure of Indian casualties is Pakistan's deliberate design to up the ante along LoC to desperately seek international attention. Unlike Pakistan Army, Indian Army never hides the casualties", Indian Army added.

One Indian Army soldier had lost his life in the ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector during the day. Earlier in the day, Pakistani Army spokesperson had in a tweet claimed that six Indian soldiers have been killed in the ceasefire violation along the Line of Control.

"Pakistan Army's befitting response to Indian CFVs in Tatta Pani sector along LOC. Indian fire had martyred three civilians including a seven-year-old boy. Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts. Six Indian soldiers including an officer killed, many injured and two bunkers destroyed", DG ISPR said in a tweet.