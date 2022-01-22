Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for Short Service Commission Course, check details here

Those who are interested and want to apply for NT JAG and 10+2 TES-47 courses can do so by visiting the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Indian Army has opened its online recruitment window for candidates seeking to apply for the Short Service Commission (SSC) course. Those who are interested and want to apply for NT JAG and 10+2 TES-47 courses can do so by visiting the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for the registered post is till 17 February, while the registration process began on 19 January.

Here are a few steps on how to apply for Indian Army NT JAG Course 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ link and then click ‘Registration’.

Step 3: After registration, click on ‘Apply Online’ which is under Dashboard.

Step 4: A new page as ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ will open.

Step 5: Click on ‘Apply’ that is shown against the Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course.

Step 6: The online application form will open. Candidates need fill in all the details carefully and submit.

Candidates are advised to read the notification completely before applying. Those who want to have a look, can find the official notice here.

Find details on eligibility and selection process:

Candidates should keep in mind that the age limit to apply is between 21 to 27 years.

Applicants applying for Indian Army NT JAG Course 2022 should have a minimum of 55 percent aggregate marks in Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree. This is a three-year professional course after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination.

Furthermore, aspirants must be qualified for registration as advocates with the Bar Council of India/State. They should also be from a reputed College or University that has been recognized by the Bar Council of India.

As per the selection process, the shortlisted candidates will undergo SSB at Selection Centres. Such aspirants will be put through a two-stage selection procedure – Stage 1 and Stage 2. Those applicants who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2.

Later on, a merit list will be prepared by the concerned department on the basis of the marks that have been obtained by the candidate at SSB interview.

For more related updates and information, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website of the Indian Army.