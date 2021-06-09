This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 100 vacancies. Candidates should note that the last date to register for the posts is 20 July

The Indian Army has opened its online application process for the recruitment of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 100 vacancies. Candidates should note that the last date to register for the posts is 20 July.

Check the official notice here.

The Indian Army will conduct recruitment rallies at various venues across the country including Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune, and Shillong. The date and location of the recruitment rally will be provided on the admit card.

While the hall tickets will be sent through registered email. Candidates should note that they will be allotted a venue for the recruitment based on their home districts.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply for Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police) posts:

Step 1: Go to the official site https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/index.htm

Step 2: Search and click on “JCO / OR Apply / Login” that appears on the homepage. Then, click on the “Registration” link

Step 3: After registering for the specified post, click on “Apply Online”

Step 4: Fill the application form and submit it after verifying all details

Step 5: Save a copy and take a printout for future reference or use

Here’s the direct link.

The selection process will be based on the recruitment rally and written examination through Common Entrance Examination (CEE).

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must be citizens of India and unmarried. To prove themselves single, they need to provide an unmarried certificate with a photograph issued by Village Sarpanch/Municipal Corporation within the last six months.

The age limit must not be less than 17 ½ while the upper age limit is 21 years. Candidates must be born between 1 October, 2000 to 1 April, 2004.

Educational Qualification: Interested candidates must have passed Class 10 with 45 percent marks in aggregate and 33 percent marks in each subject.

There is also no percentage cut-off for all Gorkhas (Nepalese and Indians).