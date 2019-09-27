Indian Army pilot, Bhutan army man killed after helicopter crashes in Yonphula; rescue teams yet to reach spot

Two people were killed on Friday after an Indian Army helicopter crashed in Bhutan, according to media reports. The deceased were the pilots of the chopper — one from the Indian Army and other from the Bhutan Army.

CNN-News18 reported that the single-engine Chetak helicopter crashed in a mountainous area in Yonphula. According to ANI, the Indian pilot who died in the crash was of lieutenant-colonel rank, while the other was a Bhutanese army man training with the Indian Army.

The rescue teams are yet to reach the spot, which is located in an area of thick forest cover.

Bhutan's national newspaper Kuensel reported that the helicopter was approaching Yonphula in Trashigang to land when it crashed into a hill in Khentongmani. The area was covered with thick fog at the time of the accident.

The chopper, part of the Indian Army detachment in Bhutan, was reportedly used to help the Bhutanese army with training, and logistical support. Further details are awaited.