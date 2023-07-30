Indian Army jawan goes missing in J&K's Kulgam, blood stains found in his car

An Indian army soldier named Javed Ahmad Wani has gone missing from the Kulgam area in Kashmir. Authorities have discovered blood stains in his car, raising concerns about his whereabouts and well-being.

Efforts to locate the missing soldier are currently underway, but as of now, the exact reason for his disappearance or whether he has been kidnapped remains unconfirmed.

VIDEO | Security forces launch a search operation for a missing Army soldier in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. pic.twitter.com/fvTyO0PhzS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2023

Javed Wani, who was stationed in Ladakh, had returned home on leave. It was during this time that he went missing, with the last sighting of him being on Saturday when he went out for shopping in Chowalgam.

In response to the situation, BJP leader Altaf Thakur expressed his belief, through a video message, that this could be a new tactic employed by militants to target innocent civilians. He assured that those responsible for kidnapping the soldier will be identified and brought to justice.

VIDEO | “This is a new strategy by militants to target innocent people, but we will find those responsible for kidnapping the Army soldier and they will be punished,” says BJP leader Altaf Thakur as an Army soldier goes missing in J&K’s Kulgam. pic.twitter.com/MoCE4feLcc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2023

Both the army and the police have launched a search operation, focusing on the area to gather more information and uncover the truth behind this mysterious case. The agencies are working to determine the real reason behind the soldier’s disappearance.

With inputs from agencies