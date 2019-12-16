Indian Army engages suspected infiltrators in gun battle along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

Jammu: A fierce gunfight broke out between Indian Army and suspected infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said. They said Pakistan Army has been aiding the suspects by opening heavy fire at the Indian posts.

Alert Army troops picked up "suspicious movements" along the LoC in Keri Battal belt in Sunderbani sector, they said. A loud blast was then heard followed by heavy firing from Pakistan, they said, adding that Indian troops retaliated promptly leading to a fierce gunfight.

The exchange of fire continued till last reports came in, a defence spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, an Army personnel was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore district, officials said.

