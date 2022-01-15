Indian Army Day 2022: Inspirational quotes, messages and wishes for your loved ones

On this day in 1949, General KM Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army and hence, the day is significant in the history of independent India

India celebrates Army Day on January 15 every year to honour the sacrifices of soldiers, who have served the nation selflessly and set a significant example of brotherhood. It is a day of national pride and to remember the selfless service and valour of the brave jawans.

Significance

The Indian Army was established in 1895 but it was running without an Indian chief till the country got its independence from British rule. On 15 January 1949, General KM Cariappa became the first Indian to take charge of the Army. He took over the charge from General Francis Butcher, who was the last British commander of the national army. The historic day is celebrated with patriotic zeal at all Army Command Headquarters.

However, this year, the day will be celebrated amid strict protocols due to the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Army Day 2022: Here are some wishes and messages for you to share with your loved ones

Let’s celebrate the Indian Army by saluting all jawans for their bravery and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

Let’s come together to celebrate National Army Day with patriotic zeal and remember our brave soldiers. Happy Indian Army Day 2022!

A celebration of everyday life. Happy Sena Diwas 2022!

Your Job is to fight for the country, my job is to love, support and honor you.

Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail. Happy Army Day 2022!

Warriors are not born, they are made in the Indian Army -Happy Army Day 2022

Bravery is Daring to try where others would not even care -Happy Army Day 2022

Grateful to Indian Army for their everlasting dedication and selfless service - Happy Army Day 2022

Army Day 2022: Some inspirational quotes

“We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners up in war” - General JJ Singh

“If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill Death” - Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey

rt p“Quartered in snow, silent to remain. When the bugle calls, they shall rise and march again.” - Siachen base camp

If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gorkha - Field Marshal Manekshaw.