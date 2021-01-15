India

Indian Army Day 2021: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind laud soldiers' bravery; history and significance of day

On the Indian Army Day, bravery awards and Sena medals are given to soldiers for their acts of valour

FP Trending January 15, 2021 11:54:03 IST
Representational image. Getty images

Indian Army Day is celebrated every year to honour the sacrifices and services of soldiers who devoted their lives for the safety of the country and its citizens.

Indian Army Day 2021: Date and history

The 73rd Army Day will be celebrated by all the Army Command headquarters on 15 January.

It was on this day, in 1949, that the Indian Army got its first Indian chief with the appointment of Lieutenant General KM Carriappa. Carriappa had taken over the command from General Francis Butcher, who was the last British commander-in-chief of India once our country became independent.

He was also the one to adopt the slogan of ‘Jai Hind’ which literally translates to ‘Victory to India’.

Indian Army Day 2021: Significance

The Indian Army Day is celebrated a day after the National Veterans’ Day which is observed annually on 14 January. On this day, the veterans of the Indian Army are paid tributes by serving personnel.

On the Indian Army Day, bravery awards and Sena medals are given to soldiers for their acts of valour. Army command headquarters make miniature flags that represent different values and these are sold at a minimal price amongst the defense forces to raise money for a fund.

The day also sees parades and bike pyramids. Every year, the celebrations have different kinds of themes or ideas to work on.

Indian Army Day 2021: Celebration

This year, the Indian Army has organised a marathon titled the ‘Vijay Run’ in view of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations.

The live coverage of the Army Day parade can be streamed live from Indian Army’s official Twitter handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also extended their greetings to the brave hearts on the occasion.

Updated Date: January 15, 2021 11:54:03 IST

TAGS:

