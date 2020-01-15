Indian Army Day 2020: History, significance of day celebrating valour and sacrifice of soldiers

Indian Army Day 2020: Every year on 15 January Army Day is celebrated to honour the Indian soldiers for their valour and sacrifice. This year, the Indian Army has celebrated the 72nd Army Day. It is also observed because Field Marshal KM Cariappa took command of the Indian Army from General Francis Butcher on the same day in 1949.

The event, which is organised at Parade Ground, Delhi, is also part of the Republic Day parade.

History

In 1949, the command of the Indian Army was handed over from General Sir Francis Butcher to Lieutenant General KM Cariappa. Therefore, 15 January marks the transfer of power from the British colonial rulers to Indians.

Delhi: #ArmyDay celebrations is underway at the Army Parade ground, Delhi Cantt. Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is now conferring medals upon the jawans. pic.twitter.com/22ASQgEtJB — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

Who was Field Marshal Cariappa?

Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, hailed from Karnataka. With a career spanning over three decades, Cariappa was a recipient of the title of Field Marshal of India, after Sam Manekshaw.

Significance

The Army Day is celebrated every year at all Army Command headquarters to honour our nation's soldiers who set the example of selfless service and brotherhood, and above all, love for the country.

Competing with superpowers like the US, Russia and China, the Indian Army is one of the most powerful militaries of the world.

How is Army Day celebrated?

The day is marked by a showcase of military strength. Bravery awards such as unit credentials and Sena medals are distributed to deserving personnel on this day. The main event is organised at Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment.

The Delhi Cantonment Parade Ground was renamed as Cariappa Parade Ground after Field Marshal KM Cariappa in 2016.

