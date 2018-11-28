Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat says Kartarpur corridor should be seen in isolation, not linked to anything else

New Delhi: Army Chief Bipin Rawat said Tuesday the Kartarpur Sahib corridor should be seen in isolation and not be linked to anything else.

His statement came amid Prime Minister Imran Khan pitching for better ties with India during the corridor's ground breaking ceremony in Pakistan.

"Everyone says give peace a chance, something should happen. What has our government said today? Our government has said this (the Kartarpur Sahib corridor) is to be seen in isolation.

"Do not link it to anybody else. This is a one-sided decision and it has no link to any other thing," Rawat told reporters in New Delhi. Rawat was responding to media queries on Khan's appeal and Khalistani Gopal Chawla being seen with Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said in Hyderabad that there will be no dialogue with Pakistan unless it desists from terrorist activities against India.

She also said the Kartarpur corridor initiative — connecting Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev's final resting place in Kartarpur to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district — was not linked to the dialogue process with Pakistan.