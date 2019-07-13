Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat denies reports of Chinese soldiers crossing LAC, says there has been no intrusion

New Delhi: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that there has been no intrusion by the Chinese in Ladakh's Demchok sector. "There is no intrusion," Rawat said on the sidelines of an event. His statement comes amidst reports of Chinese soldiers crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week after some Tibetans hoisted Tibetan flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama's birthday on 6 July.

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on 'Chinese troop movements in Demchok': There has been no intrusion. Chinese come & patrol their perceived line of actual control, which we try & prevent them. We try & attempt to reach out to our line of actual control which has been given to us. pic.twitter.com/9ATFHCQzhK — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

"Chinese come and patrol their perceived Line of Actual Control, which we try and prevent them. But at times there are celebrations that take place at the local level. Celebrations were going on our side by our Tibetans in the Demchok sector. Based on that, some Chinese also came to see what was happening. But there has been no intrusion. Everything is normal," the Army chief said. India and China share a disputed border and the armies of the two countries were engaged in a stand-off for 73 days in 2017 in Doklam.

