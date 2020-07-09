Indian Army asks personnel to delete 89 apps, including Facebook and Instagram, say reports

The personnel have been asked to remove these applications by 15 July and have been warned of strict action if they don't comply, said reports.

According to the Times of India, the personnel have been asked to remove these applications by 15 July and have been warned of strict action if they don't comply.

Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/l23Lu5ndNh — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

According to the report, the Army had till now permitted the use of Facebook with restrictions like not posting pictures so as to not disclose location and other information.

According to a report in India Today, the decision was taken in order to stop the leakage of sensitive information. The Army personnel have also been asked to delete some dating apps but they are allowed to use some social media sites and messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, YouTube and Twitter, states the India Today report.

Amid a standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, the government had on 29 June banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely-popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country.