Indian Army asks personnel to delete 89 apps, including Facebook and Instagram, say reports
The personnel have been asked to remove these applications by 15 July and have been warned of strict action if they don't comply, said reports.
The Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from their phones, said reports.
According to the Times of India, the personnel have been asked to remove these applications by 15 July and have been warned of strict action if they don't comply.
Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/l23Lu5ndNh
— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020
According to the report, the Army had till now permitted the use of Facebook with restrictions like not posting pictures so as to not disclose location and other information.
According to a report in India Today, the decision was taken in order to stop the leakage of sensitive information. The Army personnel have also been asked to delete some dating apps but they are allowed to use some social media sites and messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, YouTube and Twitter, states the India Today report.
Amid a standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, the government had on 29 June banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely-popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bandini actor Shardul Pandit asks for work in Instagram post, admits he used to take steroids to maintain physique
Shardul Pandit revealed he had started taking steroids after suggestions that he needed to gain muscles. However, this only led him to suffer three relapses of jaundice.
Supreme Court gives Centre a month to grant permanent commission to all women army officers
In a landmark verdict on 17 February, the top court had directed that women officers in the army be granted permanent commission and command postings
Instagram's Thread app may soon get a ‘Video Note’ feature that will translate audio in a video to live captions
The new feature is expected to roll out for Instagram's standalone app Thread that was launched last year.