Indian Army asks Pakistan to take back bodies after foiled infiltration attempt amid high security alert in Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Army has offered Pakistan Army to take over the dead bodies of Border Action Team (BAT) army regulars and terrorists who were killed while they were attempting to infiltrate into India. Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with a white flag to take over the bodies, but are yet to respond said the Indian Army on Sunday, reported NDTV.

"We have offered Pakistan Army to take over the dead bodies (of 5-7 Pak BAT army regulars/terrorists). Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with a white flag and take over the dead bodies for last rites, they are yet to respond," Indian Army said.

The Indian Army on Saturday said, an infiltration attempt by the Pakistan Army's Border Action Team (BAT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector was foiled by the security forces this week, resulting in the deaths of at least five intruders. The target for the strike was a forward post in the Keran sector, the army said.

"In the last 36 hours, the Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT (Border Action Team) squad in Keran Sector. Five to seven Pakistani army regulars/terrorists eliminated, their bodies are lying on the LoC, not retrieved yet due to heavy firing," Indian Army said in a statement.

While speaking to The Sunday Express, the top military sources said, that there were five BAT attempts on Indian military posts on the LoC in the past few days. It has been assessed that these BAT groups comprised highly trained professional SSG (Special Services Group) commandos of the Pakistan Army.

This incident happens amid high security alert in the state. On Friday, the Home Ministry issued an advisory asking tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible.

The order issued by the ministry said that keeping in view the latest “intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible.”

