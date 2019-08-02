Indian Army accuses Pakistan of disrupting peace in Kashmir, claims landmines, sniper rifle recovered from Amarnath Yatra route

Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon accused Pakistan and its military of disrupting peace in Kashmir Valley while addressing a joint press conference with Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh in Srinagar on Friday.

Claiming that the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) is more active in the Valley, Dhillon alleged that Pakistan was making infiltration attempts.

"Type of IEDs we are examining and the IED expert terrorists we are capturing and eliminating point to the fact that Pakistan is trying to disrupt peace in Kashmir. We assure the awaam (citizens) of Kashmir that no one will be allowed to disrupt peace," he said.

However, Dhillon assured that the situation on the Line of Control (LoC) was under control. "Situation on the Line of Control is under control and very much peaceful. Infiltration bids from Pakistan side are being successfully thwarted," he said.

Dhillon said that a an anti-personnel mine made by Pakistan ordnance factory was recovered by security forces during searches in Kashmir. "A Pakistan Army landmine has also been recovered from one of the caches of terrorists. This clearly indicates that the Pakistan Army is involved in terrorism in Kashmir, this will not be tolerated," he added.

The weapons linked to the Pakistan Army were recovered along the Amarnath Yatra route during operations launched in response to intelligence inputs that Pakistani terrorists were plotting to target the annual pilgrimage. "An M-24 American sniper rifle with a telescope was also recovered from a terror cache along Amarnath yatra route," he added.

The Chinar Corps Commander also said that almost 83 percent of local people who pick up weapons to become militants were involved in stone-pelting.

Meanwhile, Singh said that the security forces were successful in foiling several infiltration bids and also mentioned that the overall number of active militants in the Valley has gone down.

"We had been into a number of activities since last few months. Our troops that have been deployed did not get a chance to relax for a while," added Singh.

