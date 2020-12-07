Indian Armed Forces Flag Day: History and significance of day observed to honour defence personnel

People can contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and pay their respects to those guarding the country's borders

Every year on 7 December, India observes Armed Forces Flag Day to pay respects to the martyrs of the defence forces and honour the personnel in uniform. India has three wings of defence forces aimed at protecting the country's air, land and water.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed an Armed Forces Flag Day event recently and praised the armed forces for their effective response in dealing with various security threats to the country.

Indian armed forces flag day: History and celebration

A page on an official government website notes, "Since 1949, 7 December is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought and continue to fight on our borders to safeguard the country's honour."

People can contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and pay their respects to those guarding the country's borders. The Indian Air Force, Army and Navy conduct rallies and other functions on this day.

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day: Significance

While Central and state governments have taken several initiatives for the soldiers, citizens also have a responsibility to voluntarily contribute towards providing care, support, rehabilitation and financial aid to defence personnel.

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is also an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to looking after soldiers who sustained injuries in combat operations, and the families of martyrs.

The Indian Air Force marked the occasion by urging everyone to contribute to the success of the day.

Since 1949, 07 Dec is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day to honour our soldiers, sailors and airmen and express gratitude for their service to the Nation. Let's contribute to the success of this day.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam #AFFD2020 pic.twitter.com/XhxBpcQpk3 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 7, 2020

The official Twitter account of the Indian Navy too shared a message asking everyone to support the valiant men in uniform defending the borders throughout the year.

#ArmedForcesFlagDay2020 Observed every year #7December since 1949 to honour soldiers, sailors, airmen of our country.#TakeaPledge - support the valiant men in uniform defending our borders 24X7 ⬇️ https://t.co/Z1jcLEcuIh — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 7, 2020

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu wrote

Our soldiers are the guardians of the nation and make many sacrifices to protect the citizens. Let us all salute and support our gallant soldiers for their valour & patriotism.#ArmedForcesFlagDay — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 7, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, tweeted —