Indian-American gay couple who went viral for Desi wedding, now expecting their first child

The Indian-American gay couple- Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju tied the knot in 2019 following a full-fledged traditional Hindu wedding in New Jersey, US. After they shared some glimpses of their marriage ceremony across social media, it hardly took time for them to become the talk of the town. The couple has once again been hitting the headlines with another good news. Taking to their Instagram account, they broke the news that they will welcome their first child in May, while sharing a few snippets of their paternity shoot.

From learning the differences between gestational carriers, egg donors, and surrogates to choosing which partner was the ideal fit for them, the journey to having a biological child proved to be anything but easy, Shah and Madiraju revealed to People Magazine. After over three years of looking for an egg donor and four rounds of in vitro fertilisation, the couple received the wonderful news that they would be welcoming their first little member of the family finally in May.

While chalking out the plans and getting prepared for their first baby, Shah and Madiraju were stunned to learn that the costs for same-sex couples are more than for heterosexual couples. According to them, only a very few insurance companies assist LGBTQ couples seeking fertility. Though the couple has encountered difficulties receiving financial assistance from insurance companies, their families have been very encouraging. Following this decision, they are looking forward to setting up an example for other LGBTQ couples and the world at large.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Shah (@amit_aatma)



Coming to their recent Instagram post, the pair seemed to be on cloud nine. They were seen sharing adorable moments together while proudly flaunting a few ultrasound pictures of their soon-to-be-born baby. They did not forget to thank their social media followers in the caption of the post. It read, “It still hasn’t fully hit us. Our prayers were answered after 2 years. Thank you all for your incredible love and support. It means so so much to us. We would not be here without you.”

Since being uploaded on the internet, the reel has received nearly 2 lakh views so far.

