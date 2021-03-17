Indian Air Force Group Captain dies in MiG-21 accident; court of Inquiry ordered

A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident

A Group Captain of the Indian Air Force was killed in an accident involving a MiG-21 Bison aircraft at an airbase in central India on Wednesday, the IAF said.

The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission, the IAF said on Twitter. The statement, however, did not disclose the location of the airbase.

Group Captain A Gupta was killed in the accident. A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 17, 2021

Further details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI