Indian Air Force Group Captain dies in MiG-21 accident; court of Inquiry ordered
A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident
A Group Captain of the Indian Air Force was killed in an accident involving a MiG-21 Bison aircraft at an airbase in central India on Wednesday, the IAF said.
The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission, the IAF said on Twitter. The statement, however, did not disclose the location of the airbase.
Group Captain A Gupta was killed in the accident. A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.
A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.
— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 17, 2021
Further details are awaited.
With inputs from PTI
