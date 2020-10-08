Indian Air Force Day: Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh hail ‘formidable force to reckon with’

Rajnath Singh hailed the IAF as a 'formidable force to reckon with, while Amit Shah said that the force’s personnel have served the country with 'utmost courage'

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is observing its 88th anniversary on Thursday with a ceremonial parade and a flypast involving a variety of aircraft at the Hindon airbase. The IAF was established in 1932.

A total of 56 aircraft, including 19 choppers and seven transport aircraft, will fly during the parade. The Tejas LCA, Jaguar, MiG-29, MiG-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft were part of the dress rehearsal on Wednesday, besides the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet, an IAF official told PTI.

Ahead of the celebrations, the IAF shared their anthem on Twitter and also shared ‘Know the IAF’ posts explaining its aircraft, including the Rudra, MiG-21 and Chinook.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to honour “air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force” for their contribution in “securing our skies and assisting civil authorities” in humanitarian relief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the 'brave warriors' with a tweet in Hindi that read, "You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster." He also posted a short video, honouring the IAF personnel.

On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

I extend my warmest greetings to all Air Force personnel on the 88th Air Force Day.

Our Air Warriors are known for their professionalism, excellence and courage. They have made the country proud in war and peace.

May they touch the sky with glory.@IAF_MCC #AFDay2020 #AirForceDay — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 8, 2020

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the IAF as a “formidable and lethal force to reckon with”, while Home Minister Amit Shah said that the force’s personnel have served the country with “utmost courage and determination”.

My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020.

Eighty eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with. #AFDay2020 @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/jo0t1dIv20 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020

Greetings on Indian Air Force day! From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, our brave Air Force personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. Modi govt is doing everything possible to keep our mighty air warriors roaring loud in the skies. pic.twitter.com/ioUCngM38i — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2020

While BJP chief JP Nadda thanked the IAF for its “valour, courage and sacrifice”, Union minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the force for adding five Rafale jets to its Golden Arrows' Quiver.

On 88th Air Force Day, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the courageous air force personnel protecting our skies & their families. On this glorious day, we honor & take pride in their valor, courage & sacrifice. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 8, 2020

On 88th Air Force Day, I salute the exemplary valour of @IAF_MCC personnel. IAF is ensuring the safety of our skies with utmost dedication to the Nation. Special congratulations for adding 5 Rafale jets to the Golden Arrows' Quiver. #AFDay2020 Touch the sky with glory! pic.twitter.com/PWZAzulq8P — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 8, 2020

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and Members of Parliament Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Sadananda Gowda echoed the sentiment that the IAF continues to “touch the skies with glory”. Meanwhile, the French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain hailed India and France’s partnership from the Ouragan aircraft to the Mirage 2000s and now the Dassault Rafales.

Greetings to every Air Warrior on the 88th Indian Air Force Day! "Glory that touches the sky", Let us celebrate Indian Air Force Day by saluting all the brave soldiers for their bravery, dedication and patriotism.

Happy Indian Air Force Day ! @IAF_MCC #AirForceDay . Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/PJQXHO4FsV — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) October 8, 2020

Happy 88th Airforce day to the @IAF_MCC Airwarriors n Sentinels of our skies n their families. May you always “Touch the Sky with Glory” #JaiHind — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) October 8, 2020

I salute our air warriors, veterans and families of the Indian Air Force on the aspiring occasion of Indian Air Force Day. The men in blue safeguard our skies with courage and commitment, the entire country is proud of you.#IAFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vhCaZmlKF7 — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) October 8, 2020