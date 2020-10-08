India

Indian Air Force Day: Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh hail ‘formidable force to reckon with’

Rajnath Singh hailed the IAF as a 'formidable force to reckon with, while Amit Shah said that the force’s personnel have served the country with 'utmost courage'

FP Staff October 08, 2020 08:44:54 IST
Indian Air Force Day: Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh hail ‘formidable force to reckon with’

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is observing its 88th anniversary on Thursday with a ceremonial parade and a flypast involving a variety of aircraft at the Hindon airbase. The IAF was established in 1932.

A total of 56 aircraft, including 19 choppers and seven transport aircraft, will fly during the parade. The Tejas LCA, Jaguar, MiG-29, MiG-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft were part of the dress rehearsal on Wednesday, besides the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet, an IAF official told PTI.

Ahead of the celebrations, the IAF shared their anthem on Twitter and also shared ‘Know the IAF’ posts explaining its aircraft, including the Rudra, MiG-21 and Chinook.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to honour “air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force” for their contribution in “securing our skies and assisting civil authorities” in humanitarian relief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the 'brave warriors' with a tweet in Hindi that read, "You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster." He also posted a short video, honouring the IAF personnel.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the IAF as a “formidable and lethal force to reckon with”, while Home Minister Amit Shah said that the force’s personnel have served the country with “utmost courage and determination”.

While BJP chief JP Nadda thanked the IAF for its “valour, courage and sacrifice”, Union minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the force for adding five Rafale jets to its Golden Arrows' Quiver.

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and Members of Parliament Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Sadananda Gowda echoed the sentiment that the IAF continues to “touch the skies with glory”. Meanwhile, the French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain hailed India and France’s partnership from the Ouragan aircraft to the Mirage 2000s and now the Dassault Rafales.

Updated Date: October 08, 2020 08:45:01 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IAF to hold recruitment rallies in Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan; register at airmenselection.cdac.in starting 27 Sept
India

IAF to hold recruitment rallies in Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan; register at airmenselection.cdac.in starting 27 Sept

Candidates can register for the recruitment online at airmenselection.cdac.in by 5 pm on 28 September

'Revolutionary freedom fighter': Venkaiah Naidu, Narendra Modi lead tributes to Bhagat Singh on 113th birth anniversary
India

'Revolutionary freedom fighter': Venkaiah Naidu, Narendra Modi lead tributes to Bhagat Singh on 113th birth anniversary

While the prime minister said Singh's valour will inspire people for ages, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to the freedom fighter for giving a new direction to India's freedom struggle

India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Odisha's Chandipur test range
India

India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Odisha's Chandipur test range

BrahMos is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile capable of being launched from submarines, warships, fighter jets or from land