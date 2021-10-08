Indian Air Force Day 2021: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi lead nation in saluting 'air warriors'

Saluting the brave hearts and their families, Narendra Modi said that the Indian Air Force is synonymous with professionalism, diligence, and courage.

As the country is celebrating the Indian Air Force on its 89th foundation day today, 8 October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led in extending his greetings to the brave air warriors. Saluting the brave hearts and their families, Modi said that the Indian Air Force is synonymous with professionalism, diligence, and courage.

Further in his post, Modi acknowledged the fact that the IAF has offered its services and defended the country in times of grave challenges. He also highlighted the ‘humanitarian spirit’ that is displayed by the air warriors of India.

“Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence, and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges,” Modi wrote on his Twitter handle. Along with his post, he attached a few images recognising the various feats that were performed by the Indian Air Force over the years.

Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges. pic.twitter.com/UbMSOK3agP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021

Following suit, President Ram Nath Kovind too congratulated the Air Force for maintaining its standards of excellence and for its capability during peace and war.

Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2021

Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister, posted a video of his speech along with various moments of glory of the IAF fighters. In his post, he spoke about the varied challenges that Air Force officers face and how they deal with or overcome them.

Greetings and warm wishes to all #IndianAirForce personnel & their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. We are proud of our airwarriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience & being steadfast in the service to the Nation. @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/gnpbrKJoL8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2021

Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu emphasised how the air warriors have always made the nation proud. Through their courage, professionalism, and excellence, these brave hearts have brought glory to the nation, Naidu expressed.

My heartiest greetings on Air Force Day! Be it war or peace, our Air Warriors have always made the nation proud through their courage, professionalism and excellence. May these winged warriors keep soaring bringing glory to the nation. pic.twitter.com/VUCbIoxA48 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 8, 2021

89वें वायुसेना दिवस पर भारतीय वायु सेना के अधिकारियों, सैनिकों, भूतपूर्व सैनिकों और आप सभी के परिजनों हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। देश की सीमाओं की रक्षा हो या महामारी के दौरान दवाओं और ऑक्सीजन की आपूर्ति ,भारतीय वायुसेना ने अपने आदर्श वाक्य "नभ: स्पर्शम् दीप्तम्" को सदा चरितार्थ किया है। pic.twitter.com/bFyOqcDxDD — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 8, 2021

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, JP Nadda also extended his wishes on the special occasion. Taking to his Twitter handle, Nadda spoke about how the nation is proud of the Indian Air Force for safeguarding our skies with courage. Additionally, he expressed himself by saying that the country is indebted to the Indian Air Force’s dedication and valour.

On the occasion of 89th Indian Air Force Day, I salute our brave soldiers and their families. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force for safeguarding our skies with indomitable courage and determination. We are indebted for your dedication & valour for Maa Bharati. Jai Hind — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 8, 2021

Below, take a look at a few more wishes:

We salute the Air Force personnel and their families on the 89th Air Force Day. Their journey of dedication, courage and sacrifices always make our country proud. 🇮🇳#RunUpToThe89th#IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/1agpVbLbMg — BJP (@BJP4India) October 8, 2021

From protecting the Indian skies and safeguarding the sovereignty of our nation to going beyond borders to help those in need, #IndianAirForce has rendered illustrious service to the country and made us proud. I salute to all the Air Force personnel on #AirForceDay. @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/s84QGdORgE — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) October 8, 2021