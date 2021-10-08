India

Indian Air Force Day 2021: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi lead nation in saluting 'air warriors'

Saluting the brave hearts and their families, Narendra Modi said that the Indian Air Force is synonymous with professionalism, diligence, and courage.

FP Trending October 08, 2021 10:45:05 IST
The parade on the occasion of Air Force Day took place at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Each year on 8 October, the country marks Indian Air Force Day. @IAF_MCC/Twitter

As the country is celebrating the Indian Air Force on its 89th foundation day today, 8 October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led in extending his greetings to the brave air warriors. Saluting the brave hearts and their families, Modi said that the Indian Air Force is synonymous with professionalism, diligence, and courage.

Further in his post, Modi acknowledged the fact that the IAF has offered its services and defended the country in times of grave challenges. He also highlighted the ‘humanitarian spirit’ that is displayed by the air warriors of India.

“Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence, and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges,” Modi wrote on his Twitter handle. Along with his post, he attached a few images recognising the various feats that were performed by the Indian Air Force over the years.

Following suit, President Ram Nath Kovind too congratulated the Air Force for maintaining its standards of excellence and for its capability during peace and war.

Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister, posted a video of his speech along with various moments of glory of the IAF fighters. In his post, he spoke about the varied challenges that Air Force officers face and how they deal with or overcome them.

Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu emphasised how the air warriors have always made the nation proud. Through their courage, professionalism, and excellence, these brave hearts have brought glory to the nation, Naidu expressed.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, JP Nadda also extended his wishes on the special occasion. Taking to his Twitter handle, Nadda spoke about how the nation is proud of the Indian Air Force for safeguarding our skies with courage. Additionally, he expressed himself by saying that the country is indebted to the Indian Air Force’s dedication and valour.

Below, take a look at a few more wishes:

Updated Date: October 08, 2021 10:45:05 IST

