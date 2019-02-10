Indian Air Force airlifts 170 stranded people from Srinagar to Jammu amid heavy snowfall, avalanches along highway

Srinagar: Indian Air Force on Saturday deployed C-17 Globemaster heavy-lift aircraft to transport 170 people stranded in Srinagar to Jammu.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to heavy snowfall in the state. Evacuated people also included students who have to appear for the GATE exam.

Multiple avalanches and landslides in the state of Jammu and Kashmir have left the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed, for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

There has been complete disruption of transport services, leading to thousands of people stranded. Some people are reportedly trapped under snow at various locations across the region. As the 300-kilometre-long highway is closed, trucks carrying goods to the state are also stranded.

A commuter said, "We face the same situation every year. The government must do something about it."

Heavy snowfall has also led to depletion of fuel stocks, following which administration directed fuel pumps on Thursday not to provide more than 3 litres petrol and 10 litres diesel per vehicle in a day.

Expressing his disappointment, a commuter was of the view that the petrol purchase limit should be increased from 3 litres to 5 litres. "Three litres of petrol is too less for travelling in the state. We are facing a lot of issues because of the restrictions. The highway should be opened soon," the commuter said.

The snowfall has not only affected roads but air traffic also as many flights remained cancelled at Srinagar Airport for the entire day yesterday.

The heavy snowfall in the state has resulted in the loss of crops such as cabbage, apple, potatoes, etc.

In Kulgam district near Jawahar tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway where an avalanche took place on Friday morning, seven bodies including bodies of five policemen have been recovered. One police personnel is still missing, while two policemen who were rescued in the morning are stable now.

The avalanche that had hit a police post trapped 10 policemen under the debris of snow.

