India will give befitting reply if attacked, says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in veiled warning to Pakistan

India Press Trust of India Sep 06, 2019 17:21:39 IST

  • India has been acting with restraint despite 'grave provocations' but if attacked will give a reply the aggressor will be unable to forget, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday, in a veiled warning to Pakistan

  • He made the remarks after launching a compilation of 95 speeches delivered by President Ram Nath Kovind during his second year in office

  • His remarks come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: India has been acting with restraint despite "grave provocations" but if attacked will give a reply the aggressor will be unable to forget, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday, in a veiled warning to Pakistan.

File image of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. PTI

He made the remarks after launching a compilation of 95 speeches delivered by President Ram Nath Kovind during his second year in office. "In spite of grave provocations, you must be seeing in the recent past, we are not doing anything, but if somebody attacks you, we will give a reply to them which they will not be able to forget for the rest of their lives", Naidu said without naming any country.

This, he added, should be understood by everyone, including the provocateurs. His remarks come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 17:21:39 IST

