You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'India welcomes you, Mark Rutte': Narendra Modi tweets in Dutch ahead of talks with Netherlands PM

India PTI May 24, 2018 13:51:52 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte to India and said he looks forward to holding talks with him later in the day.

Rutte's visit comes within a year of Modi's trip to the Netherlands in June, 2017.

"India welcomes you Prime Minister Rutte. I look forward to our talks today," Modi tweeted in English and Dutch.

Earlier, Rutte had tweeted in Hindi saying he is happy to be in beautiful India.

"India and the Netherlands have shared close relations for the past 70 years which have strengthened over the passage of time. Eager to meet Narendra Modi," he wrote on Twitter.

Rutte arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit to India.


Updated Date: May 24, 2018 13:51 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores