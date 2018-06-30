Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

India welcomes FATF decision to put Pakistan on its 'grey list', hopes Islamabad will address global concerns on terrorism

India Press Trust of India Jun 30, 2018 12:42:11 IST

New Delhi: Days after a global anti-money laundering body placed Pakistan on its "grey list" for failing to curb terror financing, India on Saturday hoped that Islamabad will take credible measures to address international concerns on terrorism emanating from that country.

India condemns attack on Saudi Arabia

File image of MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. Facebook@MEAIndia

India also welcomed the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan under its "grey list" and hoped that the action plan suggested by the global watchdog will be complied with by the country in a time-bound manner.

"We hope that the FATF action plan shall be complied with in a time-bound manner and credible measures would be taken by Pakistan to address global concerns related to terrorism emanating from any territory under its control," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a query on the issue.

India has been seeking global action against Pakistan for allowing terror safe havens in its territories, and has been pressing for punishing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in a series of attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attack.

"Pakistan has given a high-level political commitment to address the global concerns regarding its implementation of the FATF standards for countering terror financing and anti-money laundering, especially in respect of UN designated and internationally proscribed terror entities and individuals.

"The freedom and impunity with which designated terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and entities like JuD, LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate in Pakistan is not in keeping with such commitments," Kumar said.

Pakistan was formally placed on the FATF 'grey list' on 27 June for failing to curb anti-terror financing despite its diplomatic efforts to avert the decision. The decision was taken at the plenary session of FATF in Paris.

The global watchdog had reportedly recommended an action plan for Pakistan to counter terror financing and the body is likely to review its implementation after a few months.


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 12:42 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores