Weather forecast today: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar in next 24 hours
The weather department said that a cluster of convective clouds are approaching towards Delhi from west and northwestwards direction.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in most parts of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Western Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between 20 and 21 July. The weather department said that a cluster of convective clouds are approaching towards Delhi from west and northwestwards direction.
As seen in IMD HQ Radar, a cluster of convective clouds are approaching towards Delhi from west and northwestwards direction. moderate Rain/thundershowers (occasionally intense spells ) is likely to begin over Delhi during next 01/02 hours. pic.twitter.com/qGhh5TdSAt
— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 20, 2020
According to Times Now, IMD has said that Ladakh and Chandigarh will also witness showers for the next three days. Southeastern parts of Haryana, Punjab and most of Rajasthan, however, are likely to remain dry. Heavy to moderate rains are likely over southwestern and southern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Northeastern Bihar in the next 24 hours.
According to reports, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are predicted to witness widespread thunderstorms and rain at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places till Wednesday. The report quoted IMD saying that the monsoon trough is lying along the foothills of the Himalayas and the convergence of moist southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal will continue to bring heavy rains in the eastern parts of the country.
Skymet reported that Delhi is expected to receive on and off rain and thundershowers, at least, till 21 July. The temperatures in the National Capital and adjoining areas are expected to remain below normal. It will remain cloudy over Delhi and nearby areas while moderate breeze will continue.
Bihar will receive moderate rains with few heavy spell to continue until 22 July, thereafter, the intensity of rain may decrease but another heavy spell is anticipated around 26 and 27 July, Skymet further reported. The report added that there will not be much improvement from flood situation in the state till the end of July.
On Sunday, Delhi received its first spell of heavy rains. Several low-lying areas in the national capital were water-logged. The IMD said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 74.8 mm rainfall till 8:30 am. Rainfall below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 mm and 64.5 mm moderate, and above 64.5 mm heavy, according to the IMD.
