India, UAE to set up rupee-dirham trade mechanism to settle bilateral transactions

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a framework to strengthen the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama on Saturday signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions and for interlinking their payment and messaging systems.

“The MoU on establishing a framework for the use of local currencies for transactions between India and the UAE, aims to put in place a Local Currency Settlement System to promote the use of INR (Indian rupee) and AED (UAE Dirham) bilaterally,” the RBI said in a statement on July 15.

“The MoU covers all current account transactions and permitted capital account transactions,” the Indian central bank added.

The signing of the MoU is India’s latest move to increase the use of the rupee to settle international transactions. Over the last one-year, Indian authorities have tried to push the use of the rupee globally, with the RBI announcing the setting up of a mechanism to settle global trade in rupees in July 2022.

Instead, India continues to use US dollars to pay for the majority of its oil imports from Russia, with only a small portion being paid in a mix of currencies, including dirhams and the Chinese Yuan, Moneycontrol reported on July 14 quoting a government source.

At present India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer and whose central bank last year announced a framework for settling global trade in rupees, pays for UAE oil in dollars.