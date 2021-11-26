Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to COVID-19. However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July last year.

New Delhi: Scheduled international flights to and from India will be resumed from December 15, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Friday.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed with approximately 28 countries.

In an order, the Civil Aviation Ministry stated: "The matter of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India has been examined in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and it has been decided that scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India may be resumed from 15 December, 2021."

The decision to re-open scheduled international flight comes amid concern over the B.1.1.529 strain first detected in South Africa and since in Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.

Germany and Italy have joined UK in banning most travel from South Africa as governments scramble to stop the new variant. The European Union separately proposed prohibiting travel from southern Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned countries against immediately imposing travel restrictions, calling for a "risk-based and scientific approach".

Last week Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government was evaluating the process of normalising international flight operations. He said the government will take measures to guard against a renewed wave of infections, particularly since several European nations have seen surges.

