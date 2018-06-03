You are here:
India successfully test fires Agni-5, nuclear capable long-range ballistic missile, off Odisha coast

India PTI Jun 03, 2018 14:22:52 IST

Balasore: India on Sunday successfully test-fired its indigenously developed nuclear capable long-range ballistic missile Agni-5 with a strike range of 5,000 kilometres from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

Representational image. AP

The surface-to-surface missile was launched with the help of a mobile launcher from launch pad-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal at 9.48 am, defence sources said.

This was the sixth trial of the state-of-the-art Agni-5. The missile covered its full distance during the trial which was a total success, they said.

"The flight performance of the missile was tracked and monitored by radars, tracking instruments and observation stations all through the mission," the sources said.

Unlike other missiles of the series, Agni-5 is the most advanced with new technologies in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead and engine, said a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official.


