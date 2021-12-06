India-Russia ties stronger than ever, says PM Modi as he meets Russian Prez Putin at Hyderabad house 

India

FP Staff December 06, 2021 18:51:54 IST
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. The prime minister said that in the last few decades, the world witnessed many fundamental changes and different kinds of geopolitical equations emerged but the friendship of India and Russia remained constant.
Modi said despite the challenges posed by COVID, there was no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relations. "Our special & privileged strategic partnership continues to become stronger," said Modi.
The prime minister said that the relationship between India and Russia is truly a unique and reliable model of interstate friendship.
"In the last few decades, the world witnessed many fundamental changes and different kinds of geopolitical equations emerged but the friendship of India and Russia remained constant," said Modi.

