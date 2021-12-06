India-Russia ties stronger than ever, says PM Modi as he meets Russian Prez Putin at Hyderabad house
The prime minister said that the relationship between India and Russia is truly a unique and reliable model of interstate friendship
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House
The two leaders will hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit. pic.twitter.com/wzF7Dfbz6Y
— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021
India and Russia to hold inaugural '2+2' dialogue on December 6, says Russian embassy
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu will hold talks with their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh on key regional and international issues
Russia: At least nine dead and dozens trapped in Siberia coal mine fire
Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire on charges of violating safety regulations that led to deaths
India seals deal with Russia to procure AK-203 rifles in push of military modernisation
India and Russia have also signed an agreement to extend military cooperation for the next decade, informed Russian Army Gen Dmitriy Shugaev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation