You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

India responds to Antonio Guterres' call for climate action, contributes $1 million to instal solar panels on roof of UN headquarters

India Press Trust of India Sep 20, 2018 12:44:58 IST

United Nations: India has contributed a whopping $1 million for the installation of solar panels on the roof of the imposing UN building at the world body's headquarters. The contribution will help reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainable energy, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said in a tweet.

He said that India is the "first responder" to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for climate action. He tweeted:

Under-Secretary-General for Management Jan Beagle took to Twitter to respond to India's offer, saying: 

Akbaruddin said during a session on World Environment Day in June that India intends to partner with the UN Secretariat to use renewable solar energy at the UN premises. He had expressed hope that by the next World Environment Day, solar energy would be part of the energy mix used in the UN building.


Updated Date: Sep 20, 2018 12:44 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores