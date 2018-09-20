India responds to Antonio Guterres' call for climate action, contributes $1 million to instal solar panels on roof of UN headquarters

United Nations: India has contributed a whopping $1 million for the installation of solar panels on the roof of the imposing UN building at the world body's headquarters. The contribution will help reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainable energy, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said in a tweet.

He said that India is the "first responder" to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for climate action. He tweeted:

1st responder to @antonioguterres call for Climate Action . India funds solar project @UN Hqrs to reduce carbon footprint & promote sustainable energy. #ClimateAction #solarpower pic.twitter.com/z2Oppsam5l — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) September 19, 2018

Under-Secretary-General for Management Jan Beagle took to Twitter to respond to India's offer, saying:

I thank Ambassador @AkbaruddinIndia @IndiaUNNewYork for India’s generous contribution for the installation of solar panels on the roof of the @UN conference building. A strong message promoting #Innovation for action on #climatechange #efficiency pic.twitter.com/SsmTYMgzbU — Jan Beagle (@JanMBeagle) September 19, 2018

Akbaruddin said during a session on World Environment Day in June that India intends to partner with the UN Secretariat to use renewable solar energy at the UN premises. He had expressed hope that by the next World Environment Day, solar energy would be part of the energy mix used in the UN building.