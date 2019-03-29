India reschedules 2 April talks with Pakistan on Kartarpur corridor, asserts route shouldn't be used for anti-India activities

India on Friday rescheduled its 2 April meet on Kartarpur corridor with Pakistan at the Wagah border. New Delhi has sought clarification from Pakistan on some technical matters flagged during the last meeting held in Attari. The development comes only days after Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh said that he did not trust Pakistan's intent behind opening of the Kartarpur corridor, saying their agenda was "nefarious and political" and aimed at "exploiting" the sentiments of the Sikhs.

Ministry of External Affairs: In order to take forward the infrastructure development for corridor in an expeditious manner, India has proposed to hold another meeting of technical experts in mid-April to resolve outstanding issues at the zero point agreed to at the last meeting. https://t.co/WdHKSgRRc2 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2019

Indian Officials have raised concerns over some controversial appointments made by Pakistan to a committee associated with the Kartarpur corridor; apparently the reference here was to pro-Khalistan separatist leader Gopal Singh Chawla, who has close ties with Hafiz Saeed, along with another Khalistan sympathiser Bishan Singh.

Chawla, who had earlier stopped Indian officials from visiting a Gurudwara in Lahore to meet Indian Sikh pilgrims, was seen shaking hands with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in November, 2018.

In a stern response, the government also said that the corridor "should not be used for anti-India activities" and that there cannot be any "let up" in security.

Government Sources: India made it amply clear the #KartarpurCorridor should not be used for anti India activities including secessionist activities or propaganda. India wants pilgrims to travel safe and in a secure manner — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2019

The government further added that India had made key proposals, including over 5,000 pilgrims daily and 15,000 on special days be allowed to visit the holy site. It also said that the corridor should be made available for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders to which the neighbouring country did not agree. India had earlier asked for the corridor to be open on all seven days.

