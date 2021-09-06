India reports lowest COVID-19 fatalities in 167 days, fatality rate dips to 1.33%

The active cases have declined to 4,04,874 comprising 1.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.44 per cent, the ministry said.

India logged 38,948 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,30,27,621, while the death toll climbed to 4,40,752 with 219 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 167 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.33 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am.

India had reported 199 deaths in a single day on 23 March.

A decrease of 5,174 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.

New cases are below 40,000 after five days

Dip in active cases after six days of rise

The states with highest new cases include: Kerala (over 26,7oo new cases, Maharashtra (4000 cases), and Andhra Pradesh (1600 cases)

Kerala reports 74 new deaths, Maharashtra 67, Tamil Nadu 18

Five states/UTs report rise in active cases

No state reports more than 100 new deaths for the first time in 49 days

Nineteen states/UTs reported no new deaths, whereas three Union Territories reported zero new cases

Only 4 states report more than 10 new deaths

Active cases below one thousand in 22 states/UTs

Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +0.3 percent (world average is -10 percent)

25.23 lakh new vaccinations. 68.75 crore total. 15.61 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 9.62 lakh second dose

14.10 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.76 percent (2.45 percnet the previous day)

Test positivity rate below 3 percent for the 7th day

Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 18.11 percent, Mizoram 10.62 percent, Sikkim 8.99 percent

