India reports 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths today; positivity rate dips to 2.34%, says Centre

The number of active COVID-19 cases, which has been falling consistently as per the Centre's data, reduced by around 10,200 cases on Sunday

India's total COVID-19 caseload rose by 43,071 new cases to 3,05,45,433 on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that the tally of single-day cases remained below 50,000 for the seventh consecutive day.

On the other hand, 955 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 4,02,005 in the country. The single-day toll remained below 1,000 for the third straight day.

Meanwhile, the new recoveries stood at 52,299 on Sunday. With this number of discharged patients rose to 2,96,58,078.

The number of active COVID-19 cases, which has been falling consistently as per the Centre's data, reduced by around 10,200 cases on Sunday. The active caseload is currently 4,85,350.

The country's test positivity rate remained below 3 percent for the thirteenth consecutive day, with 18.38 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 2.34 percent.

State-wise, the test positivity in Sikkim is 17.93 percent, in Manipur it is 13.62 percent, in Meghalaya it is 12.18 percent. In Uttar Pradesh , the test positivity rate is 0.04 percent, in Madhya Pradesh it is 0.06 percent, and in Delhi it is 0.13 percent.

India's tests per million population is now over 3 lakh. 3,00,124/tests per 10 lakh population (according to current population estimates), News18 reported.

The difference between new cases reported in the last seven days and the preceding seven days is -11 percent.

On the vaccination front, 63.88 people were inoculated against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of people who have been vaccinated so far is 35,12,21,306, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 42.09 lakh received their first dose yesterday and 21.79 lakh received their second dose.

The number of single-day vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh-mark after four days, News18 reported.

The state-wise figures of new cases are as following: Kerala reported 12,500 new cases, Maharashtra 9,500, Tamil Nadu 4,000. Kerala also saw 135 new deaths, Maharashtra reported 371, and Tamil Nadu recorded 115.

Six states/UTs reported a rise in active cases in the last 24 hours. Lakshadweep, Kerala, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya have reported the highest number of cases per lakh population over the last seven days,

With inputs from agencies