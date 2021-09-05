India reports 42,766 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate at 2.45%
With 38,091 patients recovering from coronavirus during the day, the recovery rate currently stood at 97.42 percent
India reported 42,766 new COVID-19 cases and 308 deaths, according to data shared by the health ministry on Sunday.
Total infections have now risen to 3,29,88,673 and deaths to 4,40,533.
In India, Kerala accounts for a maximum number of active cases at present. The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,50,065, so far.
Here are some key figures on the COVID-19 situation in the nation:
-- 42,766 new cases, 308 new deaths, 38,091 recoveries in the past 24 hours
-- The active caseload is presently at 4,10,048
-- Active cases account for 1.24 percent of the total cases
-- The daily deaths (308) is the lowest in 159 days
-- This is the third consecutive day that the daily death toll has been below 400
-- This is the fifth consecutive day that the new cases have been over the 40,000-mark
-- Kerala reported 29,680 new COVID-19 cases, while Maharashtra recorded 4,130 cases and Tamil Nadu saw 1,580 cases
-- In the past 24 hours, Kerala reported 142 new deaths, Maharashtra saw 64 and Tamil Nadu had 20 deaths
-- Nine states/Union Territories reported a rise in active coronavirus cases
-- Difference between new cases reported in the last seven days and the preceding seven days in India is +8 percent (world average is -8 percent)
-- A total of 68.46 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far across the country of which 71.62 lakh were administered on Saturday -- 44.49 lakh received their first dose, while 27.12 lakh were given their second dose
-- A total of 53 crore tests have been carried out so far and around 17.47 lakh tests were conducted on Saturday
-- Daily positivity rate reported to be 2.45 percent
-- The test positivity rate has been below 3 percent for the sixth consecutive day
Inputs from agencies
