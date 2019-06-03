You are here:
India rejects OIC's reference to Jammu and Kashmir at recent summit, says group has no locus standi in the matter

India Asian News International Jun 03, 2019 22:47:14 IST

New Delhi: India on Monday took offence to the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the final communique of the 14th Islamic summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that was held in Saudi Arabia and asked it to refrain from making "unwarranted" references.

File image of external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Image courtesy: The Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

"We categorically reject yet another unacceptable reference to matters internal to India in the Final Communique adopted at the conclusion of the 14th Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states held at Makkah, Saudi Arabia on 31 May 2019," said the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He further said that OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, and OIC should refrain from making such unwarranted references.

Earlier on 31 May, OIC had reiterated the grouping's support for the legitimate rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the United Nations resolutions, according to the Pakistan Foreign Office.

The OIC is an international organisation consisting of 57 member states, with 53 countries being Muslim-majority nations.

The 14th OIC summit was held in the holy city of Makkah on 31 May and several leaders of Muslim countries attended.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 22:47:14 IST

