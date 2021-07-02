India records 46,617 new Covid cases, national recovery rate crosses 97%; key points

A net decline of 13,620 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

India saw a single-day rise of 46,617 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,58,251, while the national recovery rate has crossed 97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. A net decline of 13,620 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases have further declined to 5,09,637 , comprising 1.67 percent of the total infections.

Daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.48 percent . It has been less than five percent for 25 consecutive days, the ministry said.

, according to the health ministry. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 50th consecutive days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,95,48,302

The case fatality rate stands at 1.31 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.