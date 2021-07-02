India records 46,617 new Covid cases, national recovery rate crosses 97%; key points
A net decline of 13,620 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.
India saw a single-day rise of 46,617 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,58,251, while the national recovery rate has crossed 97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. A net decline of 13,620 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.
- The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,00,312 with 853 daily fatalities.
- The active cases have further declined to 5,09,637, comprising 1.67 percent of the total infections.
- National COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.01 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
- 18,80,026 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 41,42,51,520.
- Daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.48 percent. It has been less than five percent for 25 consecutive days, the ministry said.
- Weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.57 percent, according to the health ministry.
- Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 50th consecutive days.
- The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,95,48,302
- The case fatality rate stands at 1.31 percent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.
also read
COVID-19 Updates: Delhi sees 85 new cases, lowest in a year; SII seeks DCGI nod to begin Covovax trials on children
Maharashtra administered over 7 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, the highest single-day vaccinations in the state so far, on Saturday till 6 pm
India records 37,566 COVID-19 new cases, 907 more deaths; 32.9 crore vaccine doses administered
The daily coronavirus deaths are the lowest in 77 days, while the single-day rise in fresh cases was recorded below 40,000 after 102 days
Coronavirus News Updates: Mumbai logs 733 fresh COVID-19 cases, 650 recoveries; doubling rate at 726 days
Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: A total of 650 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 6,88,990, it said, adding the city is now left with 14,809 active cases