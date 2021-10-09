India records 19,740 new COVID-19 cases, 248 deaths; highest recovery rate reported since March 2020

The country’s Friday’s numbers were 7.1 percent lesser than the previous days numbers

India logged 19,740 new COVID-19 cases and 23,070 recoveries in the last 24 hours, reported the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With these new numbers, the country’s active caseload is at 2,36,643, which is the lowest in 206 days.

Friday’s numbers were 7.1 percent lesser than the previous day’s numbers, bringing the total caseload to 3,39,35,309.

On Friday, India logged a total of 248 deaths, taking the death toll to 4,50,375.

Kerala with 10,944 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 2,620 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,359 cases, Mizoram with 950 cases and West Bengal with 784 cases were the top five contributors to the COVID-19 daily tally.

India's recovery rate stands at 97.98 percent, the highest since March 2020. The total recoveries in the country were 3,32,48,291.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination coverage is concerned, India administered a total of 79,12,202 doses in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of doses administered to 93,99,15,323.

